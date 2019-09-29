THE ONLY CONSOLATION OF THE OFF-SEASON IS THAT IT'S WINTER:

You knew Madison Bumgarner was going to be involved in Bruce Bochy's final game as manager, even if the did not pitch.





This was even better.





In the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Bumgarner lined out as a pinch-hitter against his longtime rival Clayton Kershaw, in a moment that surely was choreographed by the two managers.





Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought Kershaw in to pitch the fifth inning of a game Los Angeles led 5-0. Giants pitcher Enderson Franco was due to bat third. When Bumgarner emerged from the dugout instead, the Oracle Park fans went wild.