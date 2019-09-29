September 29, 2019
THE NATURE OF OCCUPATION:
Israel imposes Palestine lockdown for Jewish New Year (Middle East Monitor, September 29, 2019)
Israel sealed off the West Bank and Gaza Strip for three days for the celebration of the Jewish new year, according to the military on Sunday.A military statement said all crossings between the Palestinian territories and Israel will be closed and entry to Israel for all Israeli-issued permit holders will be banned, except for humanitarian and medical cases.
