September 24, 2019
THE LIMIT IS, AT LEAST, THE UNIVERSE:
Even Huge Molecules Follow the Quantum World's Bizarre Rules (Sophia Chen, 9/24/19, Wired)
[A]t what size do quantum effects no longer apply? How big can something be and still behave like both a particle and a wave? Physicists have struggled to answer that question because the experiments have been nearly impossible to design.Now, Arndt and his team have circumvented those challenges and observed quantum wave-like properties in the largest objects to date--molecules composed of 2,000 atoms, the size of some proteins.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2019 2:41 PM