September 24, 2019

THE LIMIT IS, AT LEAST, THE UNIVERSE:

Even Huge Molecules Follow the Quantum World's Bizarre Rules (Sophia Chen, 9/24/19, Wired)

[A]t what size do quantum effects no longer apply? How big can something be and still behave like both a particle and a wave? Physicists have struggled to answer that question because the experiments have been nearly impossible to design.

Now, Arndt and his team have circumvented those challenges and observed quantum wave-like properties in the largest objects to date--molecules composed of 2,000 atoms, the size of some proteins. 



