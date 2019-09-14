September 14, 2019
THE HORRORWITZ, THE HORRORWITZ:
When even the whackjobs have given up any hope there was anything illegal... "violated protocol," sublime.
The IG report on potential FISA abuse is complete. Now being reviewed. Huge.— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 14, 2019
Documents we've seen leave little to zero doubt the FBI and DOJ violated protocol with the effect of targeting Trump. We'll see what the IG found.
Hopefully we're weeks away from getting the truth.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 14, 2019 10:39 AM