September 6, 2019
THE HIGH COST OF THE HATE FEST:
Republicans fear drubbing in next round of redistricting: It's shaping up as a 180-degree reversal from the political landscape heading into 2010. (ALEX ISENSTADT, 09/05/2019, Politico)
Democrats were caught napping in the 2010 election ahead of the last round of redistricting -- and it cost them control of Congress for nearly a decade.Now Republicans are warning the same thing could happen to them.Senior Republicans concede they're at risk of losing dozens of state-level elections that will determine who wields power over the post-2020 congressional map -- and potentially which party controls the chamber for the following 10 years.
Our party is in for exactly the sort of drubbing that Donald and our acquiesence have earned us.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2019 6:21 AM