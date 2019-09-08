THE FATAL FLAW OF DONALD'S 2020 CAMPAIGN...:

.

The "Pocahontas" slur, Republican insiders fear, isn't cutting it.





Several strategists tell the Daily Beast that Trump was caught off guard by the resonance of Warren's populist rhetoric--a skill set that in some ways mirrors his own, minus the mental effluvia and human rights violations--and said she might be "tougher" to compete against than he realized, repeatedly asking advisers whether they consider Warren to be a "fighter." Others confessed that, despite their best efforts to comb her record for dirt and to workshop attacks, the GOP oppo machine has been struggling to land any blows. Sure, some of Warren's proposals are pie-in-the-sky, and maybe the math is hazy, but have you listened to Donald Trump? One strategist suggested that conservative think tanks have been struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of white papers Warren has been generating.