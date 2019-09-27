September 27, 2019
THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:
Robert Hunter's religious vision ( Jeffrey Salkin, September 26, 20196, RNS)
"Box of Rain." (1970).What do you want me to do, to do for you to see you through...What do you want me to do, to watch for you while you're sleeping?Well please don't be surprised, when you find me dreaming, too..Walk into splintered sunlightInch your way through dead dreamsto another landMaybe you're tired and brokenYour tongue is twistedwith words half spokenand thoughts unclearWhat do you want me to doto do for you to see you throughA box of rain will ease the painand love will see you through.Robert Hunter wrote the song for bassist Phil Lesh, to sing to his dying father.In a rock culture that is often reticent to speak of death (with the exception of late 1950s-early 1960s "dying in car crash" songs), this is a poignant hymn of expectations of mortality.Because, at the end of life, it is only love that sees us through.And finally, the greatest - IMHO."Ripple" (1970). Check out this international version - it will move you immeasurably, and will testify to its hymn-like qualities.Several years ago, I performed a funeral for a young man who died too young.He was a Deadhead, and his family requested that I include a Dead song.There was no contest. Here is "Ripple" in full:If my words did glow with the gold of sunshineAnd my tunes were played on the harp unstrungWould you hear my voice come through the musicWould you hold it near as it were your own?It's a hand-me-down, the thoughts are brokenPerhaps they're better left unsungI don't know, don't really careLet there be songs to fill the airRipple in still waterWhen there is no pebble tossedNor wind to blowReach out your handif your cup be emptyIf your cup is fullmay it be againLet it be known there is a fountainThat was not made by the hands of menThere is a road, no simple highwayBetween the dawn and the dark of nightAnd if you go no one may followThat path is for your steps aloneYou who choose to lead must followBut if you fall you fall aloneIf you should stand then who's to guide you?If I knew the way I would take you home.Playing tunes on a harp unstrung? King David?Cups that are empty, and might be full again? "My cup runneth over" from Psalm 23?On my best days, this is what I believe.When we reach out to each other, it is as if we are reaching out to God. God is the fountain of living waters -- m'kor mayim chayim -- that was not made by the hands of men. There is a repository of love. God is place of rest for our aching, yearning, journeying selves.And, yes - if I knew the way, I would take you home.
