THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

"Box of Rain." (1970).





What do you want me to do, to do for you to see you through...





What do you want me to do, to watch for you while you're sleeping?





Well please don't be surprised, when you find me dreaming, too..





Walk into splintered sunlight





Inch your way through dead dreams





to another land





Maybe you're tired and broken





Your tongue is twisted





with words half spoken





and thoughts unclear





What do you want me to do





to do for you to see you through





A box of rain will ease the pain





and love will see you through.





Robert Hunter wrote the song for bassist Phil Lesh, to sing to his dying father.





In a rock culture that is often reticent to speak of death (with the exception of late 1950s-early 1960s "dying in car crash" songs), this is a poignant hymn of expectations of mortality.





Because, at the end of life, it is only love that sees us through.





And finally, the greatest - IMHO.





"Ripple" (1970). Check out this international version - it will move you immeasurably, and will testify to its hymn-like qualities.





Several years ago, I performed a funeral for a young man who died too young.





He was a Deadhead, and his family requested that I include a Dead song.





There was no contest. Here is "Ripple" in full:





If my words did glow with the gold of sunshine





And my tunes were played on the harp unstrung





Would you hear my voice come through the music





Would you hold it near as it were your own?









It's a hand-me-down, the thoughts are broken





Perhaps they're better left unsung





I don't know, don't really care





Let there be songs to fill the air









Ripple in still water





When there is no pebble tossed





Nor wind to blow





Reach out your hand





if your cup be empty





If your cup is full





may it be again









Let it be known there is a fountain





That was not made by the hands of men





There is a road, no simple highway





Between the dawn and the dark of night





And if you go no one may follow





That path is for your steps alone









You who choose to lead must follow





But if you fall you fall alone





If you should stand then who's to guide you?





If I knew the way I would take you home.





Playing tunes on a harp unstrung? King David?





Cups that are empty, and might be full again? "My cup runneth over" from Psalm 23?





On my best days, this is what I believe.





When we reach out to each other, it is as if we are reaching out to God. God is the fountain of living waters -- m'kor mayim chayim -- that was not made by the hands of men. There is a repository of love. God is place of rest for our aching, yearning, journeying selves.





And, yes - if I knew the way, I would take you home.