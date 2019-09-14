THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:





About 20 years ago, I wrote a piece for NR arguing that The Simpsons--already TV's longest running sitcom!--constituted a victory for the right in the culture. It wasn't that the show was conservative, but that it aimed at all of the "false pieties" of the culture:

What should dismay liberals about this is that so many of today's pieties are constructs of the Left. Conservatives are accustomed to being mocked constantly in the popular culture. But the experience must come as something of a shock for hothouse liberals. For example, Homer Simpson's mother is a '60s radical still on the lam. How did she dodge the feds? "I had help from my friends in the underground. Jerry Rubin gave me a job marketing his line of health shakes. I proofread Bobby Seale's cookbook. And I ran credit checks at Tom Hayden's Porsche dealership." Some important pretensions are being punctured here--but not the usual ones.

Around the same time, Andrew Sullivan and Brian Anderson were making the case that South Park represented the same dynamic. Sullivan called it "the best antidote to PC culture we have." Anderson noted that "Lots of cable comedy, while not traditionally conservative, is fiercely anti-liberal, which as a practical matter often amounts nearly to the same thing." He quotes Matt Stone, South Park's co-creator: "I hate conservatives, but I really f**king hate liberals."

What fascinates me is the way that, in the years since, the enforcers of political correctness, perhaps not entirely consciously, recognized the threat of anti-PC humor and cracked down on it. This is exactly what Joseph Schumpeter, borrowing from Nietzsche's Genealogy of Morals, would have predicted. What Schumpeter called the New Class of intellectuals (and what Nietzsche called the priestly class) undermine virtues that don't benefit them by turning them into vices. For Nietzsche, Christianity overturned the old virtues of pride, bravery, and strength and turned them into vices, elevating humility and meekness. For Schumpeter, the new intellectual classes turned industry and entrepreneurialism into rapaciousness and greed.

Even if you don't buy all that, it is remarkable how angry the wokesters are at Dave Chapelle and co. I think it stems from the fact that, even though they prudishly want to police comedy, they don't want to give up on the vital myth that to be left-wing is to be rebellious. The problem is they can't have it both ways. They can't control the commanding the heights of the culture and also claim to be the cultural subversives and rebels.