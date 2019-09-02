September 2, 2019

THE CULTURE OF DEATH:

Texas loosens firearm laws hours after the state's latest mass shooting left five dead (Faith Karimi and Allen Kim, September 1, 2019, CNN)

A series of new firearm laws will go into effect in Texas on Sunday just hours after a shooting left five people dead in the western part of the state.

The laws will further loosen gun restrictions in a state that's had four of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. They will make it easier to have guns just a month after a shooter stormed a Walmart in El Paso and killed 22 people.

On the other hand, elected officials will pray for the dead.

