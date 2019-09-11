September 11, 2019
THE CONSERVATIVE OBLIGATION:
It's time to create a conservative ecosystem that doesn't welcome racists (Timothy P. Carney, September 04, 2019, Washington Examiner)
[I]t will serve at least two good ends: First, it will make it clear to diehard racists that they're not welcome over here. Second, it will protect impressionable young conservatives from being wooed by them.What's needed is not mere "outreach" to black, Hispanic, or Jewish voters. Conservatives ought to make elevation of African Americans, immigrants, and religious minorities so central to conservatism that all dedicated racists will be thoroughly repelled. If we can't make them stop calling themselves the "alt-right," because they won't want to be associated with us, we can at least disgust them with such a focus.Why? Mostly because it's the right thing to do.Conservatives don't give it enough attention, but one of the greatest evils in the U.S. today is rank racial inequality. The median income of African Americans is below $31,000, which is less than half the median income of white Americans. More blacks are imprisoned in America than are whites, even though there are nearly five white people here for every black person.There are a thousand points of data like this, all confirming that being an African American means living with the odds stacked against you.Do you remember playing video games that allowed you to set the difficulty level? Imagine if you could set the difficulty level for your life. The data all suggest that being an immigrant or an African American means setting a much higher difficulty level than being a white guy.To accept this reality doesn't require one to declare that whites are all vile racists or oppressors. It doesn't require agreeing that the U.S. is fundamentally a white supremacist nation. It just requires the sincere acceptance of two premises: First, that all humans are created equal (the official teaching of the U.S. founders and all Abrahamic religions), and second, that blacks and Hispanics have far worse outcomes in the U.S.If both of these premises are true -- and they are -- then things in the U.S. still aren't fair and can be improved. And if the game is rigged so badly in the U.S. that thousands of young men are shot on the streets of Chicago, that tens of thousands of black babies are aborted every year, that hundreds of thousands are born out of wedlock, then isn't that a crisis that deserves attention?Conservatives ought to make it a priority to fight for the fundamental dignity and equality of racial minorities who have been denied that dignity and equality. It will require overcoming decades of injustice, and so won't happen quickly. We won't disabuse the Left of their self-satisfied smears and conceits, but that's not the point. Conservatives will be able to take solace in the fact that we're fighting the good fight and pissing off the racists.
It's time to create a libertarian ecosystem that doesn't welcome racists (Bonnie Kristian, September 8, 2019, The Week)
Let me call libertarians to do the same.I am far from the first to issue this appeal. The Cato Institute's Jonathan Blanks, himself black and libertarian, has written compellingly on the topic for Libertarianism.org and elsewhere, identifying a "longstanding libertarian habit of downplaying racism as a fact of life for minorities in the United States." Blanks levels much of his critique at libertarians' irresponsibly incomplete narrative of American history, which too often entails "looking backward to better times" of smaller government and freer markets while neglecting what else was happening then. For those "who must look to bills of sale and property lists to find our ancestors," Blanks writes, "the look back is with much less yearning."Libertarian failure (or refusal) to recognize the non-state function of racism in American society today likewise makes our movement unappealing to black and other minority Americans regardless of the value of our ideas, Blanks continues. And some libertarians' willingness to partner with anti-statists of any stripe is also much to blame. This is best exemplified, of course, by the disgraceful "paleolibertarian" strategy of the 1980s and 1990s (in which some libertarians pursued "an open strategy of exploiting racial and class resentment to build a coalition with populist 'paleoconservatives'"), but it is not entirely absent from the present movement. See, for instance, this appalling post from former a Libertarian Party vice-chair, made in defense of his decision to appear on a white nationalist podcast.This sort of thing does not only turn American minorities away from libertarians. It also turns racists toward us. And just as Carney says to conservatives, it is incumbent on libertarians to create an ideological ecosystem that doesn't welcome racism.
Might start with the whole wing of the movement that hates Lincoln.
A Non-Racist Conservative Movement Would Kill the Republican Party (Zak Cheney-Rice, 9/09/19, NY)
[T]he flagrant racism conveyed in Trump's speeches and Jonah Bennett's emails at the Daily Caller is less intractable than a movementwide mobilization behind a racist agenda. That Republicans have built a reliable coalition of racists and purported non-racists by pairing tax cuts and abortion restrictions with the subordination of black civil rights to states' rights suggests that even those who oppose racism are willing to overlook it for their own self-interest. They're fairly unremarkable in this respect -- supporting a political movement often requires making peace with ideological differences.But it also undermines the notion that conservatism's racism problem stems from infiltration by a few bad eggs. On the contrary, it's been apparent since the Nixon administration that the Republican Party would collapse without support from racists. Perhaps such a demise is Douthat and Carney's unstated goal. In any case, the GOP hasn't been able to convince most voters that corporate welfare, reduced protections for marginalized people, and diminished health-care options for all but the most financially secure are good things on their own terms, without using racism to sweeten the deal. This wouldn't matter if conservatism was a fringe ideology. But the writers' portrayal of their movement as one victimized by unfair smears and mischaracterization belies its status as the most powerful political movement in America today, and that conservatives control most of the country's most powerful political institutions.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 11, 2019 9:08 PM