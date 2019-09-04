THANKS, UR!:

By any measure, the decline of Putinism is indisputable. It was best captured by a poll conducted in May by the government-run Public Opinion Center, which showed that public trust in President Vladimir Putin had fallen to 25 percent. The Kremlin, which uses the center to gauge public opinion and rarely makes the results public, was furious and called for another poll. Several days later, a new poll showed that 72 percent of Russians had trust in the president. The Kremlin was happy, and the center promised "to improve its methodology."





Then in June, after Mr. Putin's annual Direct Line TV appearance -- a question-and-answer marathon staged to present an all-knowing leader in direct communication with citizens -- the channel's YouTube site registered 12,000 likes and 170,000 dislikes. Some experts calculated Mr. Putin's support among this audience at about 7 percent.