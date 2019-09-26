September 26, 2019
THANKFULLY, DONALD HAS MADE HIS SUPPORTERS PRO-RUSSIAN...:
Ukrainians understood Biden probe was condition for Trump-Zelenskiy phone call: Ukrainian adviser (PATRICK REEVELLandLUCIEN BRUGGEMAN, Sep 25, 2019, ABC News)
[A]fter weeks of discussions with American officials, Ukrainian officials came to recognize a precondition to any executive correspondence, the former adviser said."It was clear that [President Donald] Trump will only have communications if they will discuss the Biden case," said Serhiy Leshchenko, an anti-corruption advocate and former member of Ukraine's Parliament, who had been a former adviser to Zelenskiy but has recently been distanced from the administration. "This issue was raised many times. I know that Ukrainian officials understood."
...or their shame might be unendurable.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2019 12:00 AM