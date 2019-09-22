TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R), who is challenging President Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, said Friday that lawmakers should let the market decide when it comes to regulation on climate change.





Though Weld didn't mention anyone by name, he criticized climate change proposals put forth by 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, arguing that a carbon tax is a much more feasible and economic alternative to address the the crisis.





He told Hill.TV that his proposal would not tell people what to do, which was an advantage to the other proposals. "They make their own decisions," he said.





"That's letting the market decide about carbon -- that's a much more powerful engine than just saying I'm going to spend $10 trillion dollars to promote clean energy," he added. "You don't know if you're going to get there."





A number of Republicans and Democrats in Congress have supported putting a tax on carbon.





Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.), Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) and Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) all introduced carbon tax bills in July.