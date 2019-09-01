September 1, 2019
TAX COLLECTOR FOR THE ETHNOSTATE:
Trump is raising your taxes today (Rick Newman, September 1, 2019, Yahoo Finance)
With far less fanfare than the tax cuts President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017, a series of tax hikes goes into effect today on thousands of everyday items imported from China.A new tariff of 15% will be added to the cost of more than 40% of all consumer products imported from China on Sept. 1. That amounts to about $109 billion worth of annual imports, according to research firm Panjiva. On Dec.15, the 15% tariff will be assessed on another $155 billion worth of consumer goods from China. At that point, there will be new Trump tariffs on virtually everything imported from China.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 1, 2019 8:51 AM