September 27, 2019
SUBLIME:
Trump Meets With LaPierre to Discuss How N.R.A. Could Support Political Defense (Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, Sept. 27, 2019, NY Times)
President Trump met on Friday with Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the National Rifle Association, to discuss how the N.R.A. could provide financial support for the president's defense as he faces political headwinds, including impeachment, according to two people familiar with the meeting.It was not clear whether Mr. Trump asked Mr. LaPierre for his support, or if the idea was pitched by the N.R.A. But in return for the support, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House "stop the games" over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.
Russians Used Greed to 'Capture' NRA, Senator Alleges in New Report (Spencer Ackerman, 09.27.19, Daily Beast)\
Ties between the National Rifle Association and influential Russians were substantial and potentially lucrative enough to render the politically potent gun lobby an "asset" of Russia, according to a Senate Democrat's year-plus investigation.More than 4,000 pages of NRA records provided to Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the finance committee, documented deep connections between the beleaguered gun group and Maria Butina, who in December pleaded guilty to conspiring to act as a Russian agent without registering with the Justice Department. Wyden's report, released Friday and undertaken without the cooperation of committee Republicans, indicates that greed motivated some NRA officials to engage in the outreach.Butina also made clear to NRA officials long before their controversial Butina-facilitated December 2015 trip to Moscow that Alexander Torshin, her patron and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a man with mysterious pull in the Kremlin.
