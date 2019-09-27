President Trump met on Friday with Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the National Rifle Association, to discuss how the N.R.A. could provide financial support for the president's defense as he faces political headwinds, including impeachment, according to two people familiar with the meeting.





It was not clear whether Mr. Trump asked Mr. LaPierre for his support, or if the idea was pitched by the N.R.A. But in return for the support, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House "stop the games" over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.