STANDING TALL AGAINST CANUCK SCUM!:

A U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 89 southbound in Lebanon snarled traffic throughout the city for much of Thursday, delaying commuters and angering some Upper Valley residents who characterized the effort as a waste of time and an affront to civil liberties.





About 20 Border Patrol and Homeland Security agents ran the checkpoint between exits 19 and 18, stopping vehicles in both lanes of the interstate, including buses from Greyhound and Advance Transit, to ask occupants if they were U.S. citizens.