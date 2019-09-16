September 16, 2019
SOME SERVE IT HOT:
John Bolton Already Talking With Book Agents: 'He Has a Lot to Dish' (Maxwell Tani & Asawin Suebsaeng, 09.16.19, daily Beast)
Bolton has already expressed interest in writing a book on his time in the Trump administration, and has been in contact in recent days with literary agents interested in making that happen."He has a lot to dish," one of the sources said, adding it was not clear if Bolton had settled on an agency yet.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 16, 2019 5:57 PM