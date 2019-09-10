SO OUT OF STEP WITH THE 10%!:

A majority of respondents in a new poll said they would support several initiatives to reduce gun violence following a month of mass shootings.





The NPR/Marist poll released Tuesday found the most popular proposal among members of both political parties is an increase in funding for mental health screenings and treatment, which was supported by 89 percent of respondents.





Majorities also supported background checks, a red flag law allowing people to petition against others from gun ownership and gun licenses.





Gun owners aligned with the majority of respondents, with the majority supporting all of these proposed plans.





Most respondents -- 57 percent -- also agreed that Congress should not pass legislation to allow teachers to carry guns, according to the poll.



