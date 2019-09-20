September 20, 2019
SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT...:
Republican Senate Candidate Claimed 'Jewish Lobby' Controls GOP (Colin Kalmbacher, September 20th, 2019, lAW & cRIME)
Minnesota Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis once claimed the "Jewish lobby" controls the GOP and that Republican members of Congress have "dual loyalties" to the United States and Israel.The comments were made during a February 2013 episode of The Jason Lewis Show, a radio program hosted by the former U.S. congressman. Lewis served one term as the representative for Minnesota's second district. He's now running for the U.S. Senate.
