SAME SAME:

"I'm surprised," Phillips told TheWrap's Sharon Waxmann about the gun violence-related criticism of his film. "Isn't it good to have these discussions? Isn't it good to have these discussions about these movies, about violence? Why is that a bad thing if the movie does lead to a discourse about it?"





"I think it's because outrage is a commodity, I think it's something that has been a commodity for a while," he added. "What's outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far-left can sound like the far-right when it suits their agenda. It's really been eye-opening for me."