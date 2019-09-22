RIGHT IN HIS WHEELHOUSE:

US President Donald Trump, a self-described deal-maker, is saddled with a long list of unresolved foreign policy deals he has yet to close heading into his UN visit this week.





There are challenges with Iran, North Korea, the Afghan Taliban, Israel and the Palestinians - not to mention a number of trade pacts. Some are inching forward. Some have stalled. [...]





Nicholas Burns, a former undersecretary of state who has worked for Republican and Democratic presidents says he doesn't have a single major foreign policy achievement in more than two-and-a-half years in office."