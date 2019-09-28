The album's final mix -- not of Wallace's doing -- was tailored to the sonic flavor of the day for radio purposes. It sounded dated even by the time 1999 rolled around.





Turns out, though, that wasn't the final mix, and now the producer gets the final say.





Enter Dead Man's Pop, a new four-disc Replacements box set from Rhino/Warner Bros. Records. If not a full-blown makeover of Don't Tell a Soul, the new expanded collection -- which hits stores Friday in vinyl and CD format -- at least feels like a do-over, and a worthy one at that.





"Producing that record was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me," said Wallace, whose other production credits include albums by Faith No More, the Monkees, Maroon 5 and 14 Songs, Westerberg's 1993 solo debut.





"Obviously, I'm thrilled to finally get this one right."





Named after a line Westerberg said in an interview about his brand of melodic, Beatles/Big Star-style guitar pop being out of vogue in 1989, Dead Man's Pop features a two-disc live set from the Don't Tell a Soul tour and one disc of outtakes. The latter disc includes nine tracks from a famously disastrous -- but not entirely fruitless -- 10-day recording session in Bearsville, N.Y., plus a drunken six-song Los Angeles session with 'Mats admirer Tom Waits. (Really more like three songs and three tracks' worth of revelry, but whatever.)





The centerpiece of the new collection, though, is the earlier, rawer version of Don't Tell a Soul that Wallace mixed himself at then-new Paisley Park Studios back in 1988 before handing the album off to Warner Bros.





Replacements biographer Bob Mehr, who coproduced the new box set, succinctly summed up Wallace's original mix this way: "Whether or not it's the better version of the album, it's the one that sounds more like the Replacements."