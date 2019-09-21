PROUD BOYS:

QUESTION: WHAT IS the connection between controversial Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who is visiting Houston this Sunday for the "Howdy, Modi" summit, as well as a meeting with President Donald Trump -- and a spate of white nationalist terrorist attacks across the West?





Answer: Anders Breivik.





You remember Breivik, right? The homicidal Islamophobe who massacred 77 people in Norway in 2011? Brevik, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison, is now viewed as a "saint" by far-right activists. Christopher Hasson, the Coast Guard lieutenant and self-proclaimed white nationalist accused of plotting the assassination of prominent Democrats and journalists, has cited Breivik as an influence. The Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant described the Norwegian mass murderer as his "true inspiration" and even suggested that they had been in contact, while the El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius, in turn, expressed support for the "Christchurch shooter and his manifesto," as did the San Diego synagogue shooter.





But where did Breivik himself draw inspiration from? It probably won't shock you to hear that he name-checked a range of conservative and far-right commentators from the U.S. and the U.K. in his rambling and racist manifesto. But it might surprise you to discover that this modern icon of white nationalist terrorism also mentioned India, and in particular Hindu nationalism, on a "remarkable 102 pages" of his 1,518-page screed.





For Breivik, it is essential that far-right, Islamophobic movements in Europe and India "learn from each other and cooperate as much as possible."

BREIVIK CALLS ON his "Hindu Nationalist brothers" to "rise up" against the Muslim conquerors of India, and extols Hindu nationalist groups because "they dominate the streets" and "do not tolerate the current injustice and often riot and attack Muslims when things get out of control." However, he complains, "this behaviour is nonetheless counterproductive."





"Instead of attacking the Muslims," he continues, "they should target the category A and B traitors in India and consolidate military cells and actively seek the overthrow of the cultural Marxist government."





For Breivik, it is essential that far-right, Islamophobic movements in Europe and India "learn from each other and cooperate as much as possible" because "our goals are more or less identical." He even provides a list of online resources for his readers -- and it includes the website of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh among them.





The RSS is a far-right, male-only paramilitary volunteer organization, founded in India in 1925. Breivik may have been lauding the RSS in 2011; but back in the 1920s and 1930s, the founders of the RSS were heaping praise on Europe's far-right, totalitarian regimes -- from Mussolini's fascists in Italy to Hitler's Nazis in Germany.