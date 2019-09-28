PRIDE OF THE TRUMPBOTS:

Separately, the Washington Post reported on Friday that in 2017, Trump told Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that he was not bothered by Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US elections because the US did the same in other countries.





Citing three former officials who requested anonymity, the Washington Post said the meeting was held just one day after Trump fired his FBI director James Comey, with the US president telling Lavrov and Kislyak that the sacking had relieved him of "great pressure".



