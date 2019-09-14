POSTCARDS FROM HELL:

One of the twentieth century's greatest writers, Hans Fallada, died of heart failure in 1947. Fallada struggled with substance abuse, and after suffering a heart attack during the early winter of that year, was confined to a sanatorium where he spent his days with family and waiting for the publication of Every Man Dies Alone, his masterwork about a German couple who defy the sanctions and intimidation of the Nazis by circulating postcards of dissent in various areas of Berlin during World War II.





Every Man is as much a story about love as resistance; a testament to a middle age married couple's determination and character and the courage to pursue integrity and freedom despite facing risks of unfathomable terror. Fallada wrote the novel in what he described as a twenty-four day period of "white heat." Sadly, he would not live to see its publication--he died weeks before the book's release.





Melville House is proud to say we've published Fallada's most important books, including Little Man, What Now?, Wolf Among Wolves, The Drinker; and Every Man Dies Alone.