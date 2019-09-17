September 17, 2019
PITY THE POOR TRUMPIES:
Team Trump: Saudis See This Attack as Their 9/11 (Erin Banco & Adam Rawnsley, 09.17.19, Daily Beast)
A top State Department official told Congress Monday evening that the Saudis view the massive attack on their oil infrastructure as their 9/11, according to two congressional sources. [...]Brian Hook, the Trump administration's special representative for Iran, made the 9/11 comparison during a telephone briefing on Capitol Hill about the administration's latest thinking on the attack.
No matter how vile the perversities they're defending there's always worse in store for them. Now they go to go full Salafi.
