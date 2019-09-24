PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS...:

President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday he had withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine, an action at the center of a political storm over allegations that he pressured the country's leader to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.





...they invest so much emotion in defending Donald and he rats them out every time. And every "investigation" of their enemies comes a cropper. It's a high price to pay for hating the other.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2019 11:51 AM

