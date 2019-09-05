PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

With schools back in session and all things pumpkin-spiced making a reappearance, it's beginning to feel a lot like autumn.





And while the fall foliage made a "very" late appearance last year, meteorologist David Epstein thinks New England is on track to see a more standard season for leaf-peeping in 2019.





"If everything were to continue more typical, we'd see a longer season than last year, we'd see a more vibrant season than last year, and it would come on a little earlier than last year, which was so late," he said.