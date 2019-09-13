OWNERSHIP IS THE RED FLAG:

It seemed inevitable that O'Rourke's call to ban ownership of military-style weapons would rile up the guns=distilled liberty true believers online, but it was, perhaps predictably, an elected Republican official--from the state of Texas no less--that led the way over the cliff. Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain tweeted a not-so-thinly veiled threat at the presidential contender, tweeting "My AR is ready for you Robert Francis," calling O'Rourke, whose nickname is Beto, by his first and middle names.