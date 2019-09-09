OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

Texas Sen. Royce West, as it turns out, does a lot of government business. Not that you'd know that from reading the disclosures he's required to make as a state lawmaker.





The Texas Tribune's Jay Root ferreted that information out of West's federal filings -- required because the Dallas Democrat wants to be a U.S. senator, and federal disclosure laws are more serious than the window-dressing ethics requirements here at home.





Those federal disclosures tell you a lot about West -- that he has made millions of dollars in legal fees representing governmental entities and that he jointly manages a tax consulting firm with a company owned by a top Republican donor, for instance.





But it also points out the timorous condition of the state's disclosure laws. That condition isn't new; in fact, a recent tweak to those weak requirements revealed some detail about West's government contracts.





And the holes haven't really been hidden, either. Former Gov. Rick Perry showed us some of the holes in state reporting laws when he was running for president in 2011 and had to meet more stringent standards of disclosure. Here's one you might remember: He had been double-dipping by collecting his state pension and his state salary at the same time. It was legal, but it was also a political embarrassment.





David Dewhurst showed us when he ran for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz around the same time. State filings indicated he was worth more -- possibly a lot more -- than $30 million or $40 million. But the detailed federal filings put his net worth in the $200 million range, rich as a Romney. Had he won that election, he'd have been one of the richest members of a Congress that already has some very rich people.





State officials or candidates can hide conflicts of interest and secret assets and income much easier than people seeking or holding federal office can. West is just the newest member of that club.