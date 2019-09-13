OOMPA LOOMPAS AGREE!:

Moments after Democrats took the debate stage on Thursday night, President Trump delivered a rambling and disjointed 68-minute speech accusing the news media and the "radical left" of wanting to destroy America.





"Whether you like me or not, it doesn't matter," Mr. Trump told an audience of Republican House lawmakers at a conference in Baltimore. "You have to elect me; you have no choice." [...]





"The bulb that we're being forced to use -- the light doesn't look good," Mr. Trump lamented during an extended aside about his dislike for energy-efficient light bulbs. "I always look orange...