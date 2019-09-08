ONLY TRUMPBOTS FEEL SAFER TODAY:

Roland Gramajo organized a community town hall in Sharpstown last month to allay residents' fears after a tense few weeks this summer when President Donald Trump's promises of widespread raids alarmed immigrants and their families across the nation.





The 40-year-old father of five American children has long been a devoted community activist, advocating particularly on behalf of his Guatemalan countrymen. In 2018, Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Gramajo's birthday of May 17 as the advocate's official day in the city for being a "true leader with an exceptional drive to improve the quality of life" in Houston.





Gramajo invited representatives with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to attend the Aug. 18 community event, which also featured U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, a Houston Democrat.





The agency declined.





At the event, Garcia and others noticed three white men who acted suspiciously, taking videos and photographs of the mostly Hispanic crowd.





Three weeks later, on Sept. 5, Gramajo was driving to work when immigration agents stopped him and took him into custody. The agency said in a statement that Gramajo had been deported to Guatemala in 2004 and had returned, which is a felony. It reinstated his old deportation order.





Activists and community leaders who know Gramajo said they find it odd how he suddenly landed on the agency's radar after 15 years of living here illegally following that deportation. They said his arrest is the latest instance of the Trump administration deporting longtime immigrants with deep American roots, rather than focusing on serious criminals and violent offenders.