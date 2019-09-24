September 24, 2019
NOW THAT THE NON-UNIQUE ISRAELIS KNOW THEIR POWER...:
Blue and White source: Netanyahu wants elections, not unity - and Gantz knows it (RAOUL WOOTLIFF, 9/24/19, Times of Israel)
Speaking to The Times of Israel on Tuesday as the two teams met, a senior Blue and White source said the centrist party's lawmakers, including its chairman, did not believe Netanyahu really wanted to form a unity government and was instead planning on forcing a third round of elections.
...run it again.
