NOT MUCH COMPETITION:





On the 30th anniversary of his death on 4 September, Simenon continues to be read and enjoyed. Although he dismissed his 75 romans Maigret as 'semi-potboilers', they are unquestionably literature. 'In 100 years from now,' Ian Fleming told him in 1963, 'you'll be one of the great classical French authors.' Like the 007 extravaganzas, the books were written fast, without outline and hardly corrected at all. Simenon demanded silence as he set out to write one Maigret adventure a week. When Alfred Hitchcock telephoned one day, he was told: 'Sorry, he's just started a novel.' 'That's all right, I'll wait,' came the reply.