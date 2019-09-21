September 21, 2019
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Iranian Students Set to Start at U.S. Universities Are Barred From Country (Karen Zraick, Sept. 20, 2019, NY Times)
At least a dozen Iranian students who were set to begin graduate programs in engineering and computer science say their visas were abruptly canceled and they were barred from their flights to the United States this month.The sudden batch of visa cancellations, which came at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, set off a scramble by university officials, lawmakers, the students' union and Iranian-American advocates to figure out what had happened.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 21, 2019 8:24 AM