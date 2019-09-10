NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

On September 9, a Fox & Friends guest pushed the same anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that motivated the Tree of Life shooter to kill 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.





On Monday morning, the Fox & Friends co-hosts welcomed right-wing writer Michelle Malkin, who argued that "global financiers" are "colluding to undermine American sovereignty" by "sabotaging our will when it comes to enforcing strictly immigration law." Malkin posited that tax-exempt, nonprofit charities funded by the likes of Democratic donor George Soros, along with institutions like the United Nations, are funneling "hard-earned, tax-paying American citizens' money to fund these illegal alien groups."