NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Robert Mugabe, the first prime minister and later president of independent Zimbabwe, who traded the mantle of liberator for the armor of a tyrant and presided over the decline of one of Africa's most prosperous lands, died on Friday in Singapore, where he had been receiving medical care. [...]





[A]t a time when the election of President Trump had stirred consternation among America's European and NATO allies, the usually anti-Western Mr. Mugabe surprised them when, speaking of Mr. Trump, he urged global leaders to "give him time."





He also endorsed one of Mr. Trump's core electoral promises.





"Well, America for America, America for Americans -- on that we agree," Mr. Mugabe said, reprising one of his oldest slogans: "Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans." [...]





Starting around 2000, Mr. Mugabe's lieutenants sent squads of young men to invade hundreds of white-owned farms and chase away their owners. The campaign took a huge toll.





Over two years, nearly all of the country's white-owned land had been redistributed to about 300,000 black families, among them 50,000 aspiring black commercial farmers and many of Mr. Mugabe's loyalists. By late 2002, only about 600 of the country's 4,500 white farmers had kept parts of their land.



