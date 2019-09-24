September 24, 2019
NEVERMIND NANCY...:
Report: Trump Ordered A Freeze On $400 Million To Ukraine Shortly Before Biden Call (AMBER ATHEY, September 24, 2019, Daily Caller)
President Donald Trump reportedly ordered officials to freeze $400 million in military aid to Ukraine at least a week before he got on a call asking the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden's son.The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) relayed the order to the State Department and Department of Defense during an interagency meeting in mid-July, three senior administration officials told The Washington Post.
...the fact that even partisan media are reporting this story straight has to be terrifying Donald's political staff.
