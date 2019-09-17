NEVER BOYCOTT ELECTIONS:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to secure a ruling majority in Israel's second election of 2019, exit polls released by Israeli television channels on Tuesday indicate.





All exit polls show that Netanyahu's right-wing bloc will gain between 54 to 57 seats. The biggest party, according to two of the polls, is Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan. However, since neither Netanyahu nor Gantz appear to have gained a 61-seat majority, the two are likely to head to deliberations with President Reuven Rivlin who will determine which of them gets the mandate to try and form a governing coalition.





Channel 12's exit polls shows Kahol Lavan leading with 34 Knesset seats, while Likud is projected to garner 33 seats. Channel 13 showed Kahol Lavan leading with 32 seats, while Likud is expected to gain 30 seats. Kan Public Broadcaster showed Kahol Lavan with 32 seats and Likud with 31.





In all three polls, the Joint List of Arab parties is projected to have the third most seats: Channel 12 gives them 11 seats, Channel 13 gives them 15 and the Kan public broadcaster gives them 13.