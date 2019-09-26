The benefits of big metro areas for new businesses are well-known, but so are the costs in money, time, and health. In the era of remote work, you can get a lot of the benefits of the city anywhere with an Internet connection, except one - being physically around other new business-owners.





With that in mind, I decided to look at the Census Bureau's data on cities to see if there were any places in America that hit a sweet spot between being small & self-contained and being a popular place to start a new business.





Micropolitan areas are populated areas that have too much population to qualify as a rural area, and too few commuting ties to a larger city to qualify as part of a larger metropolitan area. They are between 10,000 to 50,000 people and quite a distance from a large city.





In other words - micropolitan areas are true small cities.





There are 536 micropolitan areas in America with a core city of between 10,000 and 50,000 people plus the population of the surrounding area.





Here are the Top 20 Most Popular Micropolitan Areas for New Small Businesses in America based on US Census data from 2015-2016 (most recently available). [...]





2. Claremont-Lebanon, NH-VT Micro Area





New Businesses: 437





The Lebanon area has a population of 217,215, and lies in the Connecticut River Valley. It is home to the Dartmouth Medical School and Dartmouth Medical Center. It also has strong transport links to the Boston area, which influences its business community.