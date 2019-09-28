MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE:





As soon as President Trump learned he was facing an impeachment investigation on Tuesday, he upended his meetings with world leaders near the United Nations and rushed to his soaring skyscraper a few blocks away in midtown Manhattan.





Then, back in his penthouse at Trump Tower, he sought solace at his favorite place -- in front of a TV with his Twitter account in hand.





By Friday, as the crisis metastasized with cascading disclosures about Trump's requests for Ukrainian authorities to investigate his political foes, and allegations that the White House tried to "lock down" the evidence, the president was still grasping for a strategic response. Other than issuing a slew of angry tweets, he stayed out of the public eye until an evening event with Hispanic supporters in the East Room.





One administration official described the president as "shell shocked" by the sudden political gut punch even as he insists the impeachment fight will help him win reelection next year by rallying his base and angering independents.