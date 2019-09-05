LICKSPITTLES NEVER TIRE OF SPITTLE:

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), one of those who voted in support of the declaration, announced early Wednesday that the Trump administration was diverting $30 million in funds from an Army base in her state to construction of the wall ― even though she previously received assurances from an acting secretary of defense that her state would be spared.





The Arizona Republican, who is looking at a tough reelection fight next year, downplayed the move in her statement, saying the ground transportation project at Fort Huachuca was already facing delay due to "unforeseen environmental issues" at the construction site. Those issues are expected to continue until next year, her office said.





Top Arizona Democrats, however, criticized McSally in the wake of the announcement.





Former astronaut Mark Kelly, who is running to be the Democrats' Senate nominee next year, accused McSally of failing "her most basic responsibility to put Arizona first." He added that the senator "told Arizonans she had protected funding for Arizona military bases, and the fact is that she didn't keep her word."





Other Republican senators whose states are impacted by Trump's diversion of military construction funds to build the wall include Thom Tillis of North Carolina ($80 million), Mitch McConnell of Kentucky ($62 million), John Cornyn of Texas ($48 million), Lindsey Graham of South Carolina ($11 million) and Cory Gardner of Colorado ($8 million).





All of the above senators are also up for reelection in 2020, and they all similarly voted in support of Trump's emergency declaration in March.