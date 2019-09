LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Amid a flurry of retweets commending conservative radio host Mark Levin's clash Sunday morning with Fox News's Ed Henry, President Trump retweeted a bot that substitutes the word "shark" for key words in his tweets and retweets.





Donald was exactly the leader the Right deserved.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 29, 2019 7:41 PM

