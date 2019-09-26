LAUGHINGSTOCK:

(Charlie Sykes, September 26th, 2019, The Bulwark)





On today's Bulwark Podcast, Lawfare's Quinta Jurecic joins host Charlie Sykes to break down the just-released whistleblower complaint, and where it fits in Trump's pattern of obstruction.





The genuine joy in this episode lies in Ms Jurecic being unable to control her laughter at Donald and his minions. #allcomedyisconservative



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2019 4:10 PM

