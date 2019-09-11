September 11, 2019
KNOWIG YOUR ALLIES:
Trump Flirts With $15 Billion Bailout for Iran, Sources Say (Erin Banco & Asawin Suebsaeng, 09.11.19, Daily Beast)
President Donald Trump has left the impression with foreign officials, members of his administration, and others involved in Iranian negotiations that he is actively considering a French plan to extend a $15 billion credit line to the Iranians if Tehran comes back into compliance with the Obama-era nuclear deal.
We figured they'd impose conditions on Donald. $15 billion seems about the right price for exercising his hatred of his black predecessor.
