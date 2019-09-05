KILLING THE ECONOMY TO PRESERVE RACIAL PURITY:

The U.S. unemployment rate is so low that some cities and states have turned into "worker deserts" -- places where companies can't find people to hire.





Why it matters: The "good news" story of the strong labor market has a big downside that is playing out in places like Iowa, New Hampshire and Florida, where companies say they can't keep up with business demand -- hampering growth -- unless they find more workers.





Across the country, there are more than 1 million more jobs available than there are people to fill them.