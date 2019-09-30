JUST READ THE TRANSCRIPT AND IMPEACH (profanity alert):

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris told MSNBC the impeachment process won't take long because President Donald Trump has already confessed.





"Here's the thing, Joy," Harris said during a phone interview with AM Joy's Joy Reid. "Basically, the president has confessed and there is evidence of consciousness of guilt which is, they tried to bury the transcript. We've got a transcript. I mean frankly, people have said to me you know 'do you think these hearings are going to take very long?' Not really because there's a whole lot of direct evidence including his virtual confession."





Harris explained she is confident the House Democrats' impeachment process will be successful.





"So we just need to get on with it and not be distracted by the okie-doke and those people who would have us looking at the shiny thing over there," Harris said.