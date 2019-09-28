IT'S NOT AS IF THE TRUMPBOTS HAVE ANY FACTS ON THEIR SIDE:

The Carlson-Smith is a reminiscent of a spat between Smith and Hannity that stemmed from the news anchor telling Time magazine in March 2018 that "they don't really have rules on the opinion side," which he said exists to be "entertaining." In response, Hannity tweeted, "While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day." Ingraham also chimed in, calling Smith's comments "inconsiderate & inaccurate."





There's always been a gap between the network's news and opinion wings, but people who appear on Fox News tell THR that the chasm has recently been growing.





A television news executive who closely watches the company agreed, saying that the gap "is definitely getting wider." This person added, "I think it's gotten much more difficult for the actual journalists to operate under the legacy explanation of news plus opinion."





Carl Cameron, who spent 20 years at Fox News and left as the network's chief political correspondent, said he used to take the brunt of the opinion wing. "I was routinely roughed up by the primetime hosts," he said. "It was clear that the entertainment side was at odds with the news department only if you lived in the middle of it."





In a conversation Friday, Cameron took issue with Carlson's commentary about Smith and Andrew Napolitano, and also expressed reservations about the combative way left-leaning Fox News contributor Juan Williams was treated by his fellow panelists on The Five this week after he suggested that they had read White House talking points about Ukraine.





"I don't think anybody would object to having a disagreement, but that type of behavior is kind of thuggish," he said. "Haven't we had enough of that? It's not necessary."