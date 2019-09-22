IT'S NOT A PROGRESSIVE PARTY:

A slide in favorable feelings toward U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has accompanied his slide into third place in the latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll.





The net favorable rating for Sanders -- a combination of likely Democratic caucusgoers who report feeling very or mostly favorable toward the senator from Vermont -- has dropped from a high of 74% last December to 58% in September. His net unfavorable rating, combining those whose feelings are mostly or very unfavorable -- rose nearly as much in that time, going from 22% to 36%.