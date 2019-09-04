September 4, 2019
IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
Does chiropractic work?: Despite acceptance by many insurance companies, a number of studies don't confirm its effectiveness. (DEREK BERES, 03 September, 2019, Big Think)
With over 70,000 certified chiropractors in America, the modality has gained wide acceptance.Yet many studies do not show chiropractic to be more effective than placebo or pharmaceuticals.Some chiropractors treat newborns as young as two weeks to help alleviate "birth trauma."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 4, 2019 12:00 AM